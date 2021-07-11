When Sule Spoke In Labour’s Language

After three weeks of hesitation, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, finally succumbed to pressure from the Organised, writes Igbawase Ukumba

The strike by the Nasarawa State workers, which lasted over two weeks was supposed to have commenced since June 7, 2021. It was, however, delayed by labour due to intervention by traditional rulers in the state. But the Organised Labour said it was left with no other option than to speak the language the state government understood better, which was strike.

Thus, on June 15, 2021, the labour movement mobilised its members and began an indefinite strike in the state after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. Addressing journalists after the meeting, Nasarawa State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yusuf Iya, said the industrial action became imparative due to failure on the part of government to meet workers’ demands after two months ultimatum.

The NLC chairman listed some of the demands of workers to include partial implementation of minimum wage without recourse to due process of collective bargaining and lack of implementation of promotions since 2008. Others were lack of annual increments, lack of training, lack of confirmation of appointments of casual workers, some of whom, according to Iya’s claim, “have been working for more than 10 years’, among others.

Iya said: “Some of the problems lingered for a long period of time, but the government has failed to give priority toward addressing them. We have given the present administration more than two years grace to address our challenges, but the government has been paying lip service.”

But the Nasarawa State government, during an emergency expanded State Executive Council meeting to review the ongoing strike by the Organized Labour held at the Government House, Lafia, recently said, it would not be distracted from its commitment to embark on meaningful projects in the state.

In a statement issued by chairman of the Nasarawa State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Musa Dangana, the State Executive Council invoked the ‘No-work-no-pay rule’, stressing that salaries for the month of June, 2021 would be paid based on attendance registers placed at various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Government noted with dismay the position of the labour unions that government should use available resources to implement promotions and pay salaries only, rather than executing viable projects that have bearing on the lives of the citizens,” the statement said.

The statement further called on MDAs to submit valid attendance registers for the month of June, 2021 to the office of the Head of Civil Service, through their permanent secretaries or Chief Executive Officers, and enjoined willing workers to resume their duties.

Curiously, however, Governor Sule could not continue with his fight with the Organized Labour due largely to pressure from traditional rulers of the state, and succumbed to their pressure after more overtwo weeks of hesitation.

Based on this, the Nasarawa NLC chairman congratulated his fellow workers of the state in the Organized Labour Bulletin No.8 issued on July 5, 2021: “We congratulate you for the victory recorded today. This marks yet another milestone and value addition in the history of labour movement in the state. Comrades, we thank you for your understanding and the commitment you have shown before and during the strike.

“Arising from the discussions between the Organized Labour and the government, and the interventions of some prominent stakeholders in state, most especially, the Emir of Lafia, the Andoma of Doma, Emir of Azara and Osu Ojiri for opening the page of negotiation, and Hon Aliyu Ahmed Wadada for the finishing touches, the following were achieved: (I) No longer ‘No work No pay rule’. This is to say that June 2021 salary will be paid in full. (ii) All promotions at hand up to 2017 shall be implemented in the month of August 2021. (iii) Last tranche of the August 2016 salary arrears shall be paid.”

To that extent, labour has signed an agreement with the state government to bring to an end the over two weeks industrial action embarked by workers to press in their demands.

Announcing a truce with government during a meeting in the Goverment House, Lafia, the state NLC chairman expressed gratitude to see to the end of the impasse that saw workers down tools for over two weeks. He said by agreeing to sign the new agreement, Governor Sule has proven that he waas a man of integrity who adhered to due diligence in all his undertakings.

Iya emphasised that the period of the industrial action embarked by workers in the state has alsoserved to confirm Sule’s level of commitment, passion and enthusiasm for workers of Nasarawa State. He prayed for cordial relationship between government and the Labour to continue, stressing that labour would continue to partner his administration to the end.

Sule, too, was grateful to leaders of Labour for giving him a window of opportunity to enable him sign the agreement bringing to an end the over two weeks strike by civil servants.

“The suggestions you have given also made me to believe that you also meant well for the state, because if you have not given me the window of opportunity to be able to pay you, I won’t have signed. The value addition that I am looking for from the organised labour is for the civil service to work with my administration so that Nasarawa State can become independent of reliance on federation account to survive,” Sule told the labour leaders.

The governor reiterated that, Nasarawa has the capacity and prospect of being able to stand on its feet, but that such could only happen when the workers show commitment.

Outlining the details of the agreement between the state government and Labour, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdukarim Abubakar Kana, said key among the resolutions reached in the agreement were that all pending promotions/annual increments at hand for workers under government employ, that were due and pursuant to the report of the committee for implementation of outstanding promotions up to 2017, should be implemented with effect from August 2021.

He said all pending promotions from 2018 to date be processed and implemented for all those that qualified in line with the public service rules of Nasarawa State.

Kana elaborated: “On the issue of minimum wage, it was resolved that having commenced the payment for workers on levels 1-6, discussions and consequential adjustment for level 7 and above will continue through the standing committee on implementation of minimum wage. Regarding the August 2016 salary arrears, it was agreed that payment of the last trenche of the outstanding August 2016 salary arrears be paid immediately.

“Part of the agreement was that no worker shall be victimised on account of his or her participation in the industrial action, with the Organised Labour agreeing not to also victimize any worker that abstained from the strike. It was equally agreed that government will introduce a development levy in the state for all category of earners, to enhance revenue for the next 12 months to enable government meets up with its commitments and existing obligations.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

