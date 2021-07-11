War Lingers on in FRA Williams’ Family

He was famously known as Timi the Law. Until he passed on in 2005, the late Fredrick Rotimi-Williams was regarded as the biggest lawyer in the country for his brilliance and intelligence. Beyond his intimidating frame, he was also a delight to watch in courtrooms; you could not but be enthralled by his articulation and aplomb. He was graceful in his fine grasp of legal intricacies, erudition of the law.

Indeed, he was as complete in substantive law as he was in court processes and rules, an attribute which made him floor his otherwise brilliant ‘learned colleagues ‘ on the opposing side. He was more than an icon; he was an idol in the legal system that many worshipped.

He was fulfilled, and he left a lasting legacy in his chosen profession. But if the deceased legal luminary, who was one of the first Queen Counsel, QC in Nigeria, could look back and see how sharply divided his family is over his estates, he would definitely turn in his grave. In the past 16 years, there has reportedly been no love lost among his four children.

At the moment, they are said to have formed different camps and are also engaging in backbiting, name-calling, mudslinging, and throwing tantrums. Worse still, they have continued to drag one another to court while also petitioning the anti-graft agency, EFCC, and the police.

Society watch gathered that the crisis is taking a new dimension as the eldest son of the legal icon, Chief Oladipupo Williams, has dragged the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON before a Federal High Court to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the indebtedness of his brother, Folarin and two others in relation to the estate of their late father.

He is urging the court to direct and compel AMCON to make available to him copies of documents contained in the file of his brother, Folarin, and two others, Lambo Jumoke Oguntuga, and Kemi Sheri Williams, concerning the N2,303,470,835.43 in which they stand indebted and any other details regarding the loan. Ladi alleged that Folarin might have used part of the unconstituted estate of their late father (which he is not beneficiary to) to secure the loan to which he is now indebted.

Consequently, he had requested the details of the collateral as well as other documents regarding the loan obtained. The suit, which is now pending before a new judge, Justice Daniel Emeka Osiagor, has been adjourned until October 12, 2021, for hearing.

