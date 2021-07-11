UCHE SECONDUS – KINDLY RESIGN

This is not something anybody should be telling this bobo. The way his people are crossing over like a distressed bank suffering from a run should make him begin to consider leaving. It is not until they tell him before he will start packing. The man is presiding over a sinking boat. A boat bereft of any ideology or strategy to pull back the emigration.

I have met him before. I met him in Abuja and I will not say with whom or where before he come slap me. The truth is that he did not strike me as a gentleman of depth. I didn’t see the charisma to lead a serious opposition against a sitting and very aggressive government. This was just a jolly good fellow who was swigging the very best of wine and just having fun.

Look, Nigeria needs credible opposition. Not the Sowore type but a strong platform like the PDP with the reach and sagacity to give the APC a fight for the betterment of democracy. So presiding over a boat that everybody is bailing out is not my idea of credible opposition. You will need to step out let’s see if we can get a much more rounded leadership or better still, you too can decamp, nothing else will surprise me in this Nigeria.

Anything can happen after all Ojukwu wrote a book about Bianca when the whole world was waiting for his own side of the civil war story. So your decampment to APC or even NYSC will not be new. Please just go so that PDP can clear its eye. We do not want an unopposed president in 2023. We need a president who will suffer to get there to know not to take us for granted.

