TOKYO OLYMPICS – COLOSSAL WASTE OF TIME

I used to wonder why we used to waste our time and be going for these huge international tournaments when our sports people used to just go for sightseeing and tourism.

The economic situation in this country now cannot handle this jamboree in the name of sports. It’s even more concerning now that the issue of COVID is prevalent. Somehow somehow, God has let this one pass over us. Be like say someone carry a giant red mark and surround the whole of Nigeria the way they did it in the Bible to the Children of Israel such that when the plague came, he pass them over.

This Covid thing just could not take firm root here and now we now want to go and look for trouble by sending people who will just go there and carry last in everything and possibly bring delta variant here to come and kill us.

They say the first batch has gone and na rowing—rowing o. My people rowing, apart from the fishermen I used to see in Ilaje for Bariga, I have not heard or seen Nigerians show any sign of interest in that thing that is what we are sending people that we should have sent to farms to go and do in Tokyo where they have declared a state of emergency cos of Covid. At times, I used to sha wonder if it is cotton wool that is in the head of our leaders and decision makers. Come and slap me here if we win one medal in this jamboree. In fact, if we win one I will go celibate for one day and you know what that means. One day I will go celibate if we win one medal. Waste of time.

