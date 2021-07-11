RMD’S WONDROUS BIRTHDAY PARTY

I had prepared for this party since o. I had warned my brother Mudi that I must get the invite o. I know that one will be fearing now, since I went to Azuka’s party and wrote a piece on how the waitresses were looking finer than the female guests because of over make-up and defective plastic surgery.

That is how the write-up went virile, and they started to abuse me o. One of them even abused my just buried mama. That was low. So I yab you say you look like Kano mannequin, the next thing na my dear mama you see to abuse. It’s ok. There is God. Anyways, I assured Mudi that this time, I will not write anything. But no be me. I must write o.

As I appear at the Federal Palace Hotel, I see my brother Mai Atafo running with bag like he dey run to catch molue. I follow him run just in case ‘they are coming’. But he was running to go and dress the man of the moment. So Mudi, Tade and talented photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi and myself now waited for Mai to go and give RMD his undies.

That is how RMD came out o. The man is fine. I tell you. Come and see the jacket Mai sew for him – mad. He come wear red socks. The perfume sef almost give me covid as I couldn’t breathe. Oh boy this man truly has God’s blessing. That is how we all moved in the train to the hall. Come and see the whole of Lagos. I saw everybody o. Taiwo-Ajai Lycett, Soni and Betty Irabor, Ramsey Noah, Olumide Akpata, Dele Momodu. My Oga Chike Ogeah. too many people o.

The ladies were all fine o. They were all fine o. the make-up was perfect. The dresses were perfect. Everything was ok. The tummies were well tucked in, the push-up bras did their work, and everybody looked sweet. I hope I talk am well o. The place was perfect. Sitting sweet, sound was from heaven and the food was divine. RMD enjoyed his day. He was 60, and Lagos came out to celebrate him. I even saw his pretty wife, Jumobi, who looked like the Marriot – seven stars. Happy birthday, bro.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

