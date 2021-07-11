RMD, Kate-Henshaw, Others Mourn Sound Sultan

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), actress Kate Henshaw, and Ruggedman among others have taken to Instagram to mourn the death of their friend and colleague, Sound Sultan, who passed on Sunday at 44.

On his IG page @mofedamijo, RMD wrote: “Did you know when you wished me happy birthday three days earlier than usual that you won’t have the strength to do it a day later? “Words would never be enough my brother. Love you men!”

For Henshaw, she recalled via her Instagram page, @k8henshaw, that she and the late artiste joked about how he never aged.

She expressed: “I have never called on you that you have said no to my request and vice versa.

“You show up every blessed time and on time too! I know Allah will receive you because you gave up yourself every single time, no questions asked.”

“My ancestor”, she exclaimed, “We joked about how you never aged a day all these years….Rest on my dear friend and brother.”

Ruggedman on his Instagram page, @ruggedbaba, lamented: “Words escape me….Ha! This hurts badly.”

Omawumi followed suit via her Instagram account @Omawonder: “Ahhh Uncle Sound! God comfort your family… Sun re o.”

