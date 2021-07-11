Oil Giant, Greg Uanseru’s Uncommon Philanthropic Gestures

Greg Uanseru, President and CEO of Greg Continental Agency (GCA) Energy Limited, sits atop a number of investments in Nigeria.

He is acknowledged to be a kind man who has chosen charity as his hobby. He does not wish to be respected for his wealth but for the grace to impact the lives of the people around him. While he believes in giving to the cause of humanity, that it is far better and more gratifying to make a difference in the lives of the poor. And he has been giving and giving without looking back and blinking an eyelid.

Society Watch gathered that he believes life is meaningful only when it is lived in service to humanity. Over the years, the serial entrepreneur has always been guided by this philosophy. He does not wish to be respected for his wealth but for the grace to impact the lives of the people around him.

He is a good Christian who strictly believes and follows in the words of God in the Bible, especially 2 Corinthians 9:6-7 that says: “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

It will be recalled that, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was one of the first to lift the burdens off some underprivileged Nigerians as he distributed palliatives and other relief materials to them. His decision saved many lives and inspired his peers to do the same.

He did all of this without making a noise, believing that “When helping the needy, keep the camera out home.” For him, turning 62 on July 26 will be a big deal. But unlike many in his class who would roll out the drums and paint the town red, the businessman will be awarding some indigent students scholarships while also assisting some less privileged ones around him with money and food items.

His life in its entirety is a compelling study in determination, focus, and ambition. His humble beginning makes him a great inspiration to many in society.

