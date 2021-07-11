Movers and Shakers of Society Plan Superb 75th Birthday for Cardinal James Odunmbaku

A well-placed man is often a well-liked man. Since Dr James Omolaja Odunmbaku began publicly labouring for the well-being of Lagosians and the prosperity of Lagos State, folks have found one way or another to eulogise him. But those that know that Cardinal Odunmbaku has been in the thick of things long before the Fourth Republic hail him as one of the most prestigious political figures in the country. As the man prepares to clock 75, the top shots of the Nigerian society are already holding meetings to see his name written across the sky.

August 3, 2021, is going to be one of those days in Lagos history where ink pots dry out. Why is this? Because words will fail to capture the rattling that the city will experience in the name of Dr James Omolaja Odunmbaku’s 75th Birthday. If reports are to be believed, certain super political figures will be leaving their self-imposed seclusion ahead of the 2023 presidential election to pay homage to the clergyman who reigns supreme in political circles.

Nicknamed Baba Eto, Dr Odunmbaku is one of the strongmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in Lagos State. A close friend and colleague of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, legend states that the clergyman was already in the thick of political things as far back as the 1993 presidential election. In fact, his nickname, Baba Eto, is said to have been bequeathed by the late MKO Abiola himself when he appointed Odunmbaku as a special adviser on grassroots mobilisation.

But the Odunmbaku political conquests are not only in the far past. Those in the know recognise him as one of the main power brokers in Lagos. He, it is reported, held the hands of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and then the latter rose to gubernatorial heights. Odunmbaku reportedly anointed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during Ambode’s tenure, declaring him as the successor. Only those who knew Odunmbaku’s abilities believed him. Who is on the Lagos State governorship seat now?

So, it is not altogether surprising that Lagos city will play host to the movers and shakers of Nigeria as they arrive to pay homage to Cardinal Odunmbaku on his 75th birthday. He deserves the accolades.

