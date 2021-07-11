JEWEL OF THE DELTA: TRIUMPHS OF SHOLAYE JEREMI AT 43

Oil magnate Sholaye Jeremi’s story is a great lesson for self-starters everywhere because it debunks many prejudices and stereotypes that unfairly hold much back. He’s dispelled the idea that kids from very humble backgrounds somehow couldn’t hack it into high society— and that being from a humble background is somehow at odds with being an aristocrat. He has covered many grounds and has stories of conquests to line up at an age when many of his contemporaries are still struggling to find their feet. Contrary to what you might read, Jeremi is no overnight sensation. He achieved success the old-fashioned way: he earned it. He worked hard and stayed humble. He lives the right way; he plays the right way. His story tells you that if you show grit, discipline and integrity, you too can get an opportunity to overcome the odds, writes LANRE ALFRED.

Yes, he would have been a good broadcaster because of his occidental drawl, but somehow, the gods’ windmills set a different path for him. What, however, the media profession missed in him, he is giving to oil and gas. Sholaye Jeremi is hardly the type of billionaire whose affluence is clutched in baubles. His ascension to the billionaires’ club was no trick of fate. Neither was it a mirage mired in tufts of fleeting vanities and buzzwords. He is indeed worth every ounce of invincibility, and financial acclaim accorded him. Unlike many of his peers, his rise to eminence was as much a product of unrelenting will and his astounding ability to pirouette himself from obscurity to entrepreneurial acclaim by the bootstraps.

As far as business ideas and innovations are concerned, he turns nothing down except the collar of his shirt.

Jeremi clocked 43 last Monday. There were no surprises that he did not roll out the drums in celebration as he is widely known as self-effacing. Many reckoned that despite there not being a birthday party, it must have been a day for the businessman to look back at his life of service and sacrifice and realise that every day deserves celebrations because of his trajectory and telling impact on humanity through his businesses.

At 43, Jeremi reminds us that we can all resist the excuses that guard us against giving love. Whatever power we have, whatever our wealth and attainments, we attain humaneness and immortality, perhaps, by lifting others up, especially those who are less privileged than we are. Little wonder he reached out to the underprivileged in the city with gifts and food on the day of his birthday.

Interestingly, however, like all great men with substance and self-worth, Sholaye Jeremi has evolved into a very savvy entrepreneur and acclaimed visionary, but none of that influences his estimation of his competence and self-worth as he affects a humble poise. His unique lack of vanity inspires a lot of his contemporaries and underlings to consider that they could also conduct themselves humbly and unpretentiously. This rare attribute also excites cosy presumptions that he is the type of dude you can sit next to on a plane and start a conversation with on any issue, even if you are just meeting. This is not only impressive, but it’s also important.

Jeremi’s favourite chess piece is probably not the mighty queen but the humble pawn. Perhaps because he knows that it can become anything when the pawn crosses to the other side, except the king, little wonder he treats his associates, friends and random acquaintances with the utmost regard. In-person, he’s endearing; he carries himself with an assuredness that could be mistaken for pride yet he is unmistakably humble.

Jeremi parades a persona that is shorn of conceit. In fact, very few of Nigeria’s affluent can achieve every great feat in their youth, as he did, and remain quiet and self-effacing, like an avatar of the Himalayan thrust.

He attains great feats with unusual finesse and yet carries on with no false air of modesty. While his peer is busy pushing status and their immense bulk in a desperate dash for socioeconomic and political acclaim, Jeremi affects tact and humility without ostentation or pretence.

The dark and handsome dude understands that regardless of your background, if you stick to your goals and vie, undaunted, against the odds, eventually you will attain success and ultimately become a better version of yourself.

Indeed, unlike most of his peers who are too busy poking their noses in the murky politics and intrigues of their respective states and even neighbouring territories, he simply focuses on his enterprise and applies himself to it conscientiously and with a towering sense of personal and professional business ethics.

Sources close to him revealed that he abhors the smudge and perils of cut-throat politics. This is why his businesses are never mired in dirt or fraudulence of any kind.

According to Jeremi, “Attaining the age of 43 means different things to different people; to me, it is that stage of human life when inventories are taken to engender improvements where necessary and giving thanks for God for his unflinching faithfulness to His promises. When I looked back and tried to take stock of what life has offered me, I could not but just praise God. Yes, I had my challenges growing up, but it is to God’s credit that I am where I am today.” Also self-assured that he always does “what my heart desires. I am not in competition with anybody who is wealthier. I only do things to satisfy my conscience. I don’t do things to impress people. I only do what is required of me. I don’t have any political ambition; I will never delve into politics. I’m not a politician.

I’ve never aspired to be one. I have always believed that if you belong to a particular constituency, hold on tight to that. I believe that wherever I find myself today has been ordained by God”. I’m doing pretty well where I am now. If I intend to move to some other background, it may not work for me. Politics has never interested me. There many other ways through which one can contribute to humanity without participating in politics. I’m not one of those who like blowing one trumpet because whatever one does for charity is between one and God. I can tell you that I’m engaged in a lot of humanitarian services.”

Jeremi nurtures a robust interest in the humane. He was never brought up to savour bluster by finding pleasure in what is so commonly condemned neither was he given to pessimism at an early age. He chooses only to see the sunny spokes behind the darkest pall.

Left to him, a modern traveller could spend his time peacefully admiring the world’s picturesque scenes and the good among men instead of feeling mortified by the wild, grotesque inclinations of the world and the grind of mankind’s fledgling inhumanity. Thus he eschews impatience and quick-fix solutions to society’s fledgling problems. He does not turn a blind eye to the needy. Rather he pays good mind to their needs. In this respect, his generosity proclaims him.

Yes, Sholaye is indeed generous at heart. He embarks on a humanitarian odyssey like a kind of poet and painter whose imagination is unclipped. He paints picturesque scenes in lives severely marred by squalor; he encrusts bleakness in shiny varnish and, as he is able, he seeks to mend small damaged lives here and there.”I have a lot of compassion in me to help people. As you grow and as God blesses you, the more you realize that your needs are actually very little. Far more of what you make actually goes out to other people because your needs and your life are too small to be the purpose of your life”.

Curiously, however, at the high-octane 60th birthday of the legendary actor Richard Mofe, Jeremi donated a whooping N20 million to support his new book, RMD, Portrait Of A Warri Boy. Described as one of the largest individual donations that night. Of course, those who have heard are shrieking in shock and surprise. Left to Jeremi, he would have donated as he is wont to without any noise.

His candid cadences, touch with just the faintest whiff of reticence, amplifying his graceful modesty and ability to navigate the tricky slopes of toil, acclaim, and humane ethics – whether in the cut-throat world of commerce or social politics, he meanders the fiddly inclines with the grace of a saint.

Jeremi is the epitome of humility, which he described as the greatest lesson life has taught him. “I’m extremely humbled by the fact that everything I have actually acquired at this stage came to me through the blessings of God”.

What does money mean to Sholaye Jeremi? “Money means nothing to me, you are only a custodian of money if you are rich, and you are only wealthy if you are able to touch people’s lives, people who are in need. I see money as a means to an end.” He succinctly puts. Many things may not be known about Jeremi, but one indisputable fact about this man is his penchant for exotic cars as he parades them in different classes and colours. To him, “Automobiles are manufactured for people to be driven, and I’m human. If I see anything I like and that I can afford it, I go for it.” Is there is any object of desire that Jeremi cannot afford? He went philosophical, “Well, I think human nature cannot stop wanting until we are dead. So, we are continually seeking everything. But I have the spirit of contentment. I don’t get myself bothered with inordinate ambitions.”

He must have some words for the aspiring youths who are in dire need of mentorship, “I always advise them that they cannot sleep and wake up millionaires. They must be focused, determined, and also have a fear of God. Fear of God in the sense that times are tough, but they should also look at themselves as a potential success. If you believe in whatever goals you set for yourself, you can achieve them. There is no two-way to it; you cannot go to steal.

If you steal, you get caught, obviously. You have shortened your goals because you are going to be arrested and possibly put in jail. Look at some good values from people. Whoever your mentor or role model is, he also has certain qualities that you extract from such people. I never stole, and I would never steal. But what I have going for me is the determination to succeed. Honestly, I had my hard times, but one thing I never did was put myself in trouble. I don’t like to be associated with bad things like “the police have held that guy. Look at the embarrassment he brought to his family or his friends”. I learnt to be contented with whatever little I have. So, in my personal capacity, I’m doing my bit, but all hands must be on deck to address the country’s unfortunate high level of employment. The standard of our education must be refashioned in such a way that an average graduate must not only be employable but also be driven by entrepreneurship. It is high time we paid greater attention to these issues.”

It is a popular saying that money can buy the best of things but not style. For Sholaye Jeremi, he comes naturally as a man of style and taste. He really is a picture-perfect fashion buff with his classy wristwatches, shoes, and suits, especially from Tom Ford. With cute looks garnished with inexhaustible megabucks, he is an endearing and pleasing sight to the female folks. How does he handle advances from some of the daring admirers? “One cannot do away with such things, but I know when to draw the lines. I don’t entertain them. I only listen, and if they delve into something that is not part of what we are discussing, I always politely cut them off”.

In pursuit of fortune and acclaim, Jeremi understood that a rolling stone gathers no moss, but it gets rid of the rough corners and takes on a lovely polish. Guided by this mindset, he established himself and carved his niche in the cut-throat world of entrepreneurship.

There is no gainsaying the world of business is like a dangerous coast riddled with storms. But despite its turbulent tides, Jeremi, like a sea-hardened sailor, navigates through the gales armed with stubborn resolve and unyielding spirit. Today, that relentless spirit has paid off. It has guided him through the bittersweet, cut-throat world of global commerce till he emerged unscathed and undaunted in spirit and resolve, like a champion.

Having seen the world change around people who were unprepared for its transformation, the dark-hued dude, at a very young age, pitched his flag in the tumultuous terrain and battle zone of global commerce. But while many of his rivals and contemporaries fixated on making money from the confusion characteristic of the business zone, he chose to help clarify the confusion and sanitize the terrain through an ethical and humane entrepreneurial culture.

Commerce is far too precious and fundamental to be left to the wiles and exploits of villainous characters; hence he believes that the doctrine of altruism and love must be preached as a counteraction to the doctrine of mercantilism cut-throat competition and greed that has overtime become the norm in business circuits. Virtues, according to him, should be in the popular estimate, the rule guiding human conduct in business, social and political circuits rather than the exception.

Interestingly, however, luxury excites Jeremi. It animates him hence his awareness as a connoisseur, enthusiast, and collector of luxury and grand designs. It is, therefore, a function of style and a taste for the grandeur that he ornaments his life and every aspect of his homestead to reflect his innate passion for the classy and rarefied. If universal rules could teach poise and panache, it would no longer be poise or panache. Every middling fellow with deep pockets or otherwise may adorn themselves with the twin traits of sophistication and elite breeding.

Nonetheless, there is no gainsaying he possesses admirable poise and panache; a man of venerable taste in fashion effortlessly depicts style as an outward and inward sign of grace and character. Jeremi has got the money habit and an enduring flair for the modish and timeless, in repute and proportion.

Unlike several billionaires of his ilk, he is neither tormented nor overwhelmed by his love for the classy and urbane. Such habit and love are practicable at a steep price, and he rises to the measure and monetary worth of his taste for high fashion and art.

Very few people perhaps are aware of his weakness for everything stunning and posh. He never dithers from acquiring the finest luxury money can buy, and as you read, his picturesque abode gives shelter to the most expensive automobile, interior, and exterior decor, to mention a few of his enviable acquisitions. His love of cars transcends the trope of obsession or ordinary fleeting fascination.

Add that to his love for branded and elite Italian and English couture, and you have a perfect portrait of a man at home and at peace with his inner grandeur. A cursory peep into his closet reveals an array of top designer brands and timepieces reflective of his taste for the finest luxury. Bespoke suits tailored by Italy and Savile Row’s best, complemented with classic male accessories, reveal a fine eye for detail and embodiment of class by the self-made billionaire. You may call him an Adonis or a dandy for his drop-dead dress sense and expensive taste in designer apparel, especially Tom Ford and Saville Row suits. rFaNwxRcSoh6Qb1jRUclATuPowJTcG4MgA

