Igbo Marginalisation – Myth or Reality?

You know, say I don’t know how to mind my business. Igbo people have been crying marginalization. I am not Igbo, and the only link to Igbo is the woman wey born for me and even that one sef, is half-Edo. That is how I went to write an article and publish in Ripples taking a firm stance against their position. Come and see abuse.

These people abuse me o especially two Igbo boys. Nothing they didn’t call me in this life. Kai, the thing pain me o and is still paining me. What did I say o? I only said this their complaint that everybody is complaining the same in this country o. That you can only be marginalised if you say you are and that Igbo people must understand how to engage in the power play and that it is all about building alliances through concrete negotiations and compromises.

I ended up by saying that Igbo have got very strategic appointments and held high positions, including the number two position in both civilian and military administrations. Mbok, what exactly did I say wrong that these boys come finish me like this? You see why Lai ban Twitter.

The abuse was too much. I swear if I had power, I would have proscribed that Ripples online platform. Even as I write, the thing is paining me. Let me quote one of them: “People should not take the fool writing this junk seriously because looking at his face alone will tell you everything you need to know about him and a very corrupt and hungry, lazy attention seeker.” Me, me o, this boy finish like this. If you see the way this thing is paining me, you will not imagine. I swear if I catch this boy, even if he turn to cat, I will wring his neck. He no even look at the issues in the very powerful article na to call me ugly and lazy. Please shebi they have ban twitter when will they extend it to blog o?

This boy has yabbed me finish. He has finished me o. Mbok, from now onwards, I no put my mouth again, if Igbo people want to go they can go o. It is not my problem again abeg. Mbok, me, lazy attention seeker, me, a whole Duke of Shomolu, Elder of the Present Truth Ministry and only one who can cheat on Duchess and live to tell the story na him this boy finish like this?

Sad thing is that it is not only him o. The comments reach 15. I come dey beg the Editor big-headed Sam to pull down the comments he know answer me o. Please Igbo nation listen carefully. I am no longer interested in your matter. Anything you want to do, please do, just leave Cossy Orjiakor, Genevieve Nnaji and one or two other beauties when you are leaving. Mbok, I tire. See abuse.

