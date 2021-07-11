GREENSPRINGS SCHOOLS – MORE POWER TO YOUR ELBOW!

They have just gotten 8 of their teachers certified with the HP- IDEA thingy. This is the certification you get for digital education from the international conglomerate HP. They are the first in Africa and the Middle East to have that.

You see, this school is one of the striking examples of how Nigerians can build sustainable institutions steeped in excellence. While the rest of us are out there crying and complaining about the nation, a few are building.

My children attend Greensprings, all of them and I must say that I will continue to thank Duchess for making that decision and sticking by it. When she first came up with the idea, I look the school fees per term, almost double my monthly salary at that time. I say leave am, make we go somewhere. She say no. I say why, she say na wetin she want. I say is it you that is going to school. Mbok we no do. She say she will wait for one year instead of going to another school. That is how she went to register my first son o, my first seed in lesson so that I can save enough to go to this school.

Na him I say let me go and even see this school. My people when I spent a whole day there, I knew that I had to give my children this platform. I spoke with the founder Mrs Koiki and came out of that session with a remarkable admiration of what she was trying to do. They even have one maths teacher. His name is Mr Mudasiru.

The man is gifted, I swear. My son came out with the best result in Art in the whole of West Africa. Cambridge gave him an award. Chantal came out with 90% and is doing a powerful medical programme in the UK. Not only me o. The place and many others like that all over the country will form the core and the basis for the rejuvenation of leadership in this country. Well done Greensprings. Well done to the team, especially the bursar who used to give me a payment plan and credit. Well done, guys.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

