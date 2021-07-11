GOVERNOR SANWO-OLU – KINDLY ACCEPT MY CHALLENGE

I suddenly had a brainwave and called Makinde Adeniran, the hard-working writer/director of my new play, Awo. I said, Makinde, what if we have Governor Sanwo-Olu play a cameo in the play. It will be historic, and it will strongly project the capacity of the industry in job creation, youth empowerment, amongst others.

Makinde say he too lean to be Awo and he head small pass Awo own. I say wetin they do you na. That na His Excellency you dey talk about o. He say but the stature no fit. I say that is why you no get money. No be him go play Awo, he go do cameo. He go appear as himself and go come at the tail end of the Play and give a strong message of exhortation to the youth on imbibing the ethics and values that made Awo, Awo.

Makinde shout o. Duke you be genius. I say siddon there. You never see anything. The next thing, I write one powerful letter to Sanwo-Olu carry go him office. I drop am for the place them dey submit letter with one Prince. Prince say Duke, you still dey this waka. I say I must pay school fees na. Since Fashola time, I don dey write letter to Lagos State Government and I must say it clearly that the Lagos State Government has been quite phenomenal in supporting not only me but the industry as a whole.

Even this one, they have given me Glover Hall built in 1887 and recently refurbished for use for free oo. Three Parastatals are supporting phenomenally but all that one no do me o, na until His Excellency climb stage. So your Excellency, don’t fear. Agree. We will rehearse with you well. We will give you experienced actors so that they will guide you gently and nudge you towards giving us an Oscar-deserving performance. If you agree, I will give you better Afang to eat under the tree in front of my house. Honour reserved only for war heroes. So what say you, don’t disgrace me o? Just agree abeg. It will be historic. Thank you.

