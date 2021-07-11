GODSWILL AKPABIO AND NDDC’S UNCOMMON CRISIS

If you understand the politics of the South-South, especially as it concerns the NDDC, you will understand why this appointment of mercurial Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta could be seen as a perfect definition of a square peg in no hole. The Commission was ostensibly set up to intervene in the socio-economic development of the region.

It was set up as a result of very serious agitation for development in the region. But ever since, na all sorts of journeymen have been running the place, turning it into a cesspool of corruption and avarice. So in trying to clean it up, it is not a huge politician as this one that should even be involved.

Mr Akpabio is ‘interested’. Still variedly ambitious, still engaged in the divisive politics of the region, there is no way this would not be turned into a veritable war chest in a Hobbesian quest for a return to relevance. We need at the NDDC a detached and very experienced technocrat or professional with a very strong understanding of the socio-economic terrain.

We never get it. When we miss it at the position of leadership, we will be shouting marginalization, Fulani, Buhari and finally, we will end with a stupid cry of separation as if when we finally separate, we will not carry all these uncommon leaders with us. Let’s get serious, please.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

