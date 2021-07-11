Gbenga Elegbeleye Becomes Rallying Point in Ondo

Great men are always relevant men and vice versa. This is a construction of Lord Acton’s famous words, but it is no less true. A few notable characters in Nigerian politics have proved this, the most recent being Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, former director-general of the National Sports Commission.

It might surprise many that Gbenga Elegbeleye is still very active in Ondo politics in the present. While some of his peers have decided to take up regular vacations at choice locations elsewhere in the world, Elegbeleye has maintained his decision to stay in Ondo, serving his people in the best way he knows how—politics.

From a national perspective, Elegbeleye’s best contributions came during his time as National Sports Commission DG (2013 to 2015). The achievements of Nigerians during this period are clear to all. Nevertheless, his folks back in Ondo State have never forgotten that he started from Akoko North East as its youngest chairman and that his legacies in that role are still celebrated today.

Indeed, Gbenga Elegbeleye’s historical profile sets him up as tailored for politics. Born in Ikare, Akoko North East area, Elegbeleye spent his formative years in Ondo until 1983 when he had to secure a Bachelor of Arts degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Afterwards, Elegebeye earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti and has been in public office ever since.

As the chairman of Akoko North East LGA, Ondo Waste Management Authority, House of Reps member for Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, member of the Ministerial Committee on the Reform of Football Administration in Nigeria, and DG of National Sports Commission, Elegebeye has been nothing less than effective and exemplary.

And yet, after so long, the man has refused to leave his people to the inexperienced and dishonest. Thus, Elegebeye has remained in the thick of things since leaving the sports commission in 2015. He is still a very influential, well-connected, and well-liked character in his constituency and state.

