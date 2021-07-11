Florence Ajimobi for Senate?

One of the many ways by which modern democracy is different from the heritage-style system of African government is that lines of succession bear little resemblance to blood relationships. This is both a positive and a negative, depending on the kind of leader leaving office. How does this play to the favour of Madam Florence Ajimobi? Will the senatorial robe fit her as well as it did her late husband? Oh yes, says the latest rumours from Oyo.

Since former Governor Abiola Ajimobi passed on, rumour mongers have found one way or another to drag his wife onto public eyes. Whether the intentions are pure or otherwise is still a matter of debate at this point, but the possible results of these endeavours leave one pondering.

Certain political figures in Oyo are reportedly pushing Florence Ajimobi towards Senatorial politics. According to those in the know, these figures are playing to the emotions of those still fiercely loyal to the late governor and asking that his widow take his place as Oyo South senator, possibly at the end of the tenure of the present senator, Mohammed Kola Balogun.

The reports also have it that the political figures intend to have Florence Ajimobi continuing where her late husband stopped. Anyone with a bit of sense would understand that if this report is true, then these folks intend to cast Madam Florence as Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Returned, someone who can sneeze and the rest of Abiola’s All Progressives Congress (APC) rattles with vibrations.

Then again, some folks have expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the kinds of rumours that Nigerians can cook up. This particular one, they say, is too ridiculous. After all, Madam Florence is not a native of Oyo, not to mention Oyo South Senatorial District. But then again, the Nigerian Constitution sorts of allows it. Even so, does the APC? Do the people? Assuming that the rumour is true and Madam Ajimobi accepts the prodding, this will be history. If the rumours are just that, rumours, well, that’s just another day in Nigeria, isn’t it?

