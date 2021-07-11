FG to Implement Policies That Will Tackle Niger Delta Challenges, Says Buhari

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s desire to implement genuine policies that would help in tackling problems affecting the Niger Delta region to make life more meaningful to the people.

Buhari gave the assurance during the commissioning and handing over of the erosion control and road improvement works in Owo Local Government to the Ondo State Government.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, noted that the erosion control of flooded area/road project was one of the ecological intervention projects approved and executed by the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), for the good people of Owo and its environs.

He said: “The implementation of the project underscores my administration’s efforts to continue carrying out genuine government policies and as a testimony to ensure that no part of the country would be neglected owning to its geographical location or Political consideration.

“The completion of this project shows my determination and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems affecting its citizens and making life more meaningful to the people,” he added.

A statement issued by the Director (Press & PR), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,

Patricia Deworitshe quoted Buhari as commending the efforts and all those involved in the process, noting that the completion of the project would bring huge relief to the community which has been affected by ecological challenges for a long time.

While urging the people to take advantage of the usefulness of the project, the president admonished the people of the area to cherish the laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, highlighted the devastating effects of erosion and flooding on the people.

He said flooding in the area had caused pollution, decline in agricultural output and untimely death of many children in the past, but the timely intervention and completion of the erosion and road works by the federal government has changed the situation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

