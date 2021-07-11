FG Engages 46 Independent Monitors for Social Investment Programme in Imo

Tobi Soniyi

In a bid to monitor the ongoing National Social Investment Programme in Imo state, the federal government has distributed engagement letters and tablets to forty six trained Independent Monitors for the supervision of the program.

The event, which was held at the office of Sustainable Development Goals SDGs and Humanitarian Affairs, Owerri, mid-week, witnessed the presentation of the tablets and the letters to the monitors who turned out in their numbers to be captured.

Speaking during the event, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiq Umar Farouq, represented by the director of programs, Mr Raphael Obi Oraeluno urged the monitors to do the work with utmost diligence and commitment because the programme is centred on the life of the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

Obi noted that the ministry wanted to know how impactful the program would be and whether there would be desired results in the various social investment programmes and where it was not, what the problem was and how it could be resolved.

He said: “So we expect the independent monitors to do their work diligently.”

He noted that the work was not transferable to third party because participants would receive monthly stipends and the ministry was not ready to get anything less than the expected standard.

The director stated further that the programme covered four social investment programmes namely Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Conditional cash transfer , Government Enterprising and Empowerment programme and the N- power adding that the tablets would be assigned to supervise each of the programmes in his or her localities and would be given details on how the monitoring should be done.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who was represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr C.C. Osuala urged the monitors to see themselves as being used for the betterment of the society and should do it with the fear of God.

He said that corruption and other social vices “will not be tolerated. The more genuine people are captured, the more poverty will be reduced.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo state on SDGs and Humanitarian services, who doubles as the focal person in Imo State N- SIP, Princess Christina Ude expressed her joy on behalf of her office for the distribution of the engagement letters and tablets to the trained Independent Monitors.

She explained that the national social investment programme was targeted at reducing poverty in Nigeria.

She stated that the engagement of the independent monitors for a period of one year was one of the programmes the ministry employed to ensure that these programmes achieve their desired results.

Ude however called on the independent monitors to show commitment and passion for the job, saying it is meant to better the lives of the poor and vulnerable members in Imo State and Nigeria.

She thanked the governor for his strong support since the inception of the program.

She also thanked all the staff of the SDGs for their strong commitment to Uzodinma’s 3R mantra and to the mission of the agency and making this event a success.

The Director of the National Orientation Agency, Nazy Njoku said the agency had created awareness concerning the program and had informed all of the stakeholders of the communities.

One of the participants Susan Ezekwe from Ohaji Egbema LGA said she was very happy to be one of the monitors and promised to do her best to ensure the program succeeds.

