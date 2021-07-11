FG Distributes Gadgets, Engagement Letters to NSIP Independent Monitors in Edo

The federal government has distributed engagement letters and monitoring devices to independent monitors to track the success of its National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Edo.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq distributed the engagement letters and tablets to the beneficiaries in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Farouq, represented by Mr. Kingsley Ngene urged the monitors in Edo to be diligent in their duties and see the exercise as a call to serve the nation.

According to the Minister, “The application, which we call the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), is a mobile and web-based application designed for monitoring the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“Using this application, the ministry sees real-time reports of activities of the Independent Monitors on the field. We can see, view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state.

“This will enable the Ministry to detect areas, where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

“Each Independent Monitor is expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme,” she added.

In her contribution, the Focal Person of the Social Investment Programme in Edo, Osayuwamen Aladeselu, urged the monitors to assist the government to achieve its vision of improving the lives of the people in Edo.

Aladeselu noted: “These Independent Monitors will also help to monitor those who benefited from Governor Godwin Obaseki startup funds; their duty is to ensure that all the beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programme in the state are keeping to the ideas of the programme.

“We expect them to report to the state and federal government on how the activities are being carried out in their places of posting. Many of those who benefited from Governor Obaseki’s startup funds are doing well.”

