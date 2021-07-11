Emir, 14 Others Abducted in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

The emir of Kajuru, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu has been abducted by bandits.

Adamu, who is said to be in his 80s, is a second class emir in the Kajuru emirate, created about two years ago by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Also abducted were his daughter and four grandchildren.

The bandits were also said to have attacked three other houses and abducted nine people including a nursing mother.

A former councillor who lives in the area, said the bandits came at about 12:30am on Sunday and broke the gate of the palace.

Speaking in a telephone interview, he said “the bandits came around 12:30 am and broke the gate to the palace. After breaking the gate to the palace, they went and broke the door to the emir’s room.

“They kidnapped the emir, his daughter and four grandchildren. The bandits also entered three other houses and abducted nine people, including a nursing mother”.

He said the bandits came in a large number and surrounded the whole area where the emir’s residence is located.

According to him, “there are soldiers within the quarters, but when they called them, they said their place had been surrounded by the bandits.

He added that, “soldiers came at about 3:30am after the bandits had fled with their victims”.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammad Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

Kajuru is about 40 minutes drive from Kaduna metropolis.

