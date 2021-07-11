EFCC Files 800 Fraud Cases Since Judiciary Strike

•Zeros in on nightclubs owned, patronised by fraudsters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed 800 fraud cases since the end of the industrial action embarked upon by judiciary workers.

This comes as the anti-graft agency is set to focus attention on nightclubs in Lagos operated and patronised by fraudsters, where, in some cases, N5 million is paid for table a night.

THISDAY checks show that the agency filed over 800 cases immediately judiciary workers called off their strike some weeks ago.

The cases include Internet fraud, email compromise, romance scams, ponzi schemes, and property fraud. Others are contract scams, embezzlement of public funds and cases bordering on criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The agency had, recently, arrested over 1,502 young Nigerians alleged to be involved in Internet scam, some of whom have been charged to court and convicted while others are still standing trial.

“We have filed over 800 cases of fraud since judiciary workers called off strike,” a source at the commission said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency is focusing attention on nightclubs in Lagos operated and patronised by fraudsters.

THISDAY gathered that some of the club owners and their patrons were alleged internet scammers and money launderers, who use such clubs as decoy for their nefarious activities.

Some of the clubs are said to charge between N2 million and 5 million for a table per night.

A source with knowledge of the operations said, “Major nightclubs in Lagos charge from N2 million to N5 million for a table per night. Many of the owners of these clubs are actually involved in 419 fraud, credit card scams, drugs etc, using the bars and clubs as cover to disguise sources of their ill-gotten money.

“Many of those spending money lavishly in the clubs are also involved in 419. These days young ladies are also getting involved in the illicit business. Young ladies these days see them as their favourite choice of guys to date even when they know they are fraudsters. Morals are practically gone. One wonders if this is the generation that Nigeria will be handed over to,” the source lamented.

Chairman of EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa had in a recent interview with THISDAY lamented the involvement of youths in cybercrime.

He said it was a national emergency bothering the leadership of the commission.

Bawa said, “If there is one thing that I am worried about it is the issue of cybercrime and it is with mixed feelings and reactions and they have tagged me the hope of the youth and here we are, the people in my constituency are the ones involved in Internet crime.

“It is something to be worried about. It’s something that we have observed, it’s something we are working on and let me give you the statistics from January to the 11th of June 2021, we have arrested 1,502 suspects across the length and breadth of this country. It is something very huge and you know, we are dealing with very smart people here.”

He added, “Honestly, I will not sit here to tell you the specifics of what we are doing, but we’re doing a lot. As I said, we have created a department and we are looking into the future and strategising.

“We are working with even the state governments where some of these things evolve.”

