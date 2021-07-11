Do You Belive El-Rufai?

Notes for File

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, last week, said at 62, he was too old to aspire to be Nigeria’s president. His statement came amid speculations that he might have sent a subliminal message to some people in the political space, believed to be eyeing the presidency, too.

Well, knowing El-Rufai, he couldn’t have truly made such a statement in vacuum.

He must have targeted an individual or individuals. But, if for all it’s worth, the statement was truly harmless and fortuitous, then, do you believe El-Rufai could have just given up on his presidential dream like that?

For many, it’s hard to believe that the Northwestern governor, whom many have always known to be eyeing the presidency to come up with such a position that takes him out of the equation.

Again, to be fair to El-Rufai, he has been consistent on the matters of the presidency come 2023. Not only does he think it’s the turn of the south, he has been speaking in its support.

Generally, with the state of the nation, a much younger fellow, with energy and focus, who understands the issues, highly cosmopolitan and able to network, is the ideal successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is, however, not essentially about the number in terms of age, but one who comfortably ticks the boxes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

