DJ Nero Talks About Career Paths, Other Avenues For DJ to Master

DJ Nero who will be celebrating 9 years on stage this year in a recent interview when asked what he would have been instead of a Dj said he would have been a philanthropist, adding that touching lives and impacting society positively has been part of his mantra while growing up.

He developed an interest in music at a tender age, he grew up listening to various genres of music including pop, afro juju, highlife, afrobeat, jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues and soul among others. He began his disc jockey career under the stage name Dj JDN and was also a dancer but had to switch into being a professional Dj.

In 2018, he released a mixtape titled “BEST OF JUNE”, a compilation of songs that featured several Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Duncan Mighty, Yemi Alade among others. The mixtape also included “Lagos Vibes”, a song that featured vocals from Wizkid.

Shedding more light on why upcoming DJs should do more mixtapes, he said “Party mix is nice and helps DJs to grow and do better”, said Nero. The DJ is highly recognized and revered for pushing and promoting upcoming artists in Nigeria and the world at large. DJ NERO has worked with a lot of personalities and hopes to work with more in the future.

