Chibok Girl Graduates from AUN

One of the Chibok girls, Mary Katambi, who escaped Boko Haram captivity in 2014, has graduated from the American University of Nigeria (AUN) with an accounting degree.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and founder of AUN, took to his social media platforms to share photos from the commencement ceremony which held yesterday in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Katambi, who donned a graduation gown, was flanked by Abubakar and Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AFDB) who was the keynote speaker.

“Mary Katambi, I’m proud that seven years after your release from Boko Haram captivity, you’ve beaten the odds to graduate with a degree in accounting from American University of Nigeria. The best years are still ahead of you,” Atiku captioned the photos.

Mary was one of the 276 girls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok in Borno state, by the Boko Haram terror group in 2014.

Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, ex-students of GGSS Chibok who also escaped from Boko Haram in 2014, have graduated from Southeastern University in the United States.

