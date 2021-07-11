Breaking: Popular Nigerian Singer, Sound Sultan, is Dead

By Vanessa Obioha

Popular Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, known as Sound Sultan, has passed on. The news of his death was announced by his family.

Sultan was earlier diagnosed of Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma but lost the battle.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan,” read the statement.

Sultan came into prominence in 2000 when he released the hit single, ‘Mathematics’. The song was a satirical look on topical issues in the country which was then embracing democracy. The music industry too was churning out new hip hop stars like the Plantashun Boiz, Remedies and a host of others. With his big brother Baba Dee paving way for him in the industry, Sultan soon had the klieg lights on him. ‘Mathematics’ also fetched him a recording deal with Kennis Music where he produced four albums. He would later leave the record label and team up with his brother to form the Naija Ninjas, what he described as a sort of empire. An unconventional storyteller, he marked his 18th anniversary in the music industry in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. He was aged 44.

