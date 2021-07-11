Again, Dancing Senator Demola Adeleke Eyes Osun Governorship

Ambition is enthusiasm with a purpose, says American-born artist and writer Frank Tyger. No doubt, if the list of lucky politicians in the country is to be compiled, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s name will enjoy a prominent mention. He found himself in the murky waters of Nigeria’s politics after the death of his brother, Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, who was a senator representing Osun West Senatorial District.

He embraced the game with his full chest, gusto, and confidence, and in no time, he became a known face, as he won a by-election to the Senate to replace his late brother. He is not new to the game, considering the fact that his late father, Ayoola Adeleke, who was the Balogun of Ede in his time, was also a Senator in the Second Republic.

His victory into the upper chamber launched him into the limelight, and he became a very popular one at that, especially for his never-seen-before dance that earned him the sobriquet ‘Dancing Senator.’ However, his adventures in politics started becoming uninspiring in less than two years at the Senate, when he became more ambitious and threw his hat into the ring for the number one job of Osun State.

But he got what he did not bargain for. In fact, little did he imagine that Senator Iyiola Omisore would someday become a spoke in the wheel of his political ambition. Omisore, who had earlier played a major role in the election of Adeleke into the upper chamber of the National Assembly, later became a clog in the wheel of his governorship ambition. This situation paved the way for Gboyega Oyetola of APC, becoming the winner in the end.

Unknown to many, the party-loving senator has not yet jettisoned his ambition, as he has made up his mind to clinch the top job. It was disclosed that the man who recently graduated from Atlanta Metropolitan State College is ready to vie for the governorship come 2022.

