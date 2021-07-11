ABUBAKAR MALAMI – A DISGRACE?

Still on this matter of abuse and insults: we have read that one Nigerian in the diaspora who has managed to become something up there has just called our greatest justice minister ever a disgrace to the rule of law.

My position here is not whether the man deserves this new title or not. Please, don’t ask me any mumu questions. Last I checked, I don’t know how to change to a cat. The point is that this man has yabbed our Oga and I am happy our Oga has given back. You see me, I am not one for turning the other cheek when I am stoned. I will stone back o.

In fact, if you throw one I will throw five. Malami should not just end with that statement where he has called the man eccentric and weird in response. He should pull his village into the matter, his housemaid and his cat. He should go all out. If he cannot do it well, he should come and recruit me because that statement he released is tepid and not up to the standard required.

I am an expert in this kind roforofo. Go and ask Osa when he call me mumu on Duke summit. I abuse him o. He almost start to cry. I describe his big head, skinny legs, and the fact that he lost an election in Magodo to abuse him. He send people to come and beg. I abuse him for three days non-stop.

While we are still abusing, we must also forget the things that led to the abuse o. That is how abuse dey sweet na, no logic, no sense, just emotive salvos that go at the personalities and not addressing the issues. Issues like were any international laws contravened in this move, is it true that the Kenyan government has denied any involvement amongst others and if so, what are the true implications to the rule of law and international conventions protecting human rights and all that big English.

Let’s forget that one first, doesn’t matter. The most important thing now is how to get this Nigerian-Canadian’s nude picture and release on Twitter even though we here in Nigeria will not see it, our cousins in the diaspora will see it. So that he will shut up. How can he call our Oga disgrace? It is his buttocks that are a disgrace.

