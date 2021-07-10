WFA Unveils Platforms to Improve Brands Productivity

By Omolabake Fasogbon

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has launched three new forums that aimed to assist global and regional marketers to distribute peer-to-peer learning on relevant issues such as: marketing capabilities, agency management and in-housing.

The federation announced that the forum will be chaired by senior marketers from AB InBev, Reckitt and Unilever.

“The Agency Management Forum will be headed up by Tammy Hourigan, Global Agency Relations Director at Unilever; The In-house Forum will be led by Tracy Stallard, Global VP, Experiential & In House Agency (draftLine) at AB InBev while the Marketing Capability Forum will be chaired by Becky Verano, Global Director of Marketing Operations and Capabilities at Reckitt,” it stated.

Providing more detail, Chief Executive Officer of

WFA, Stephan Loerke said, “We are delighted to expand our range of specialist groups addressing major challenges that many regional and global companies can struggle with.

In bringing our best-in-class peer-to-peer learning environments to these increasingly critical areas, we hope to equip our members with the knowledge they need to tackle their individual challenges.”

Also speaking, Global Director of Marketing Operations and Capabilities at Reckitt, Becky Verano, added, “Recent tumultuous events have highlighted areas where brands need greater skills, notably around purpose and D&I as well as the digital ecosystem and particularly ecommerce.

“The Marketing Capability Forum will look to share learnings around how you drive the data driven marketing agenda and enable a marketing culture for embracing diversity and inclusion as well as measuring the performance of engaging capability building programmes.”

In addition, Global Agency Relations Director at Unilever, Tammy Hourigan said, “Agency management is critical for any advertiser focused on creating the optimal conditions for creativity. Accelerated by the pandemic, many advertisers are evolving the role of their agency partners to drive inclusion and better connect their brands with culture and communities.

“ In the coming months, the work of the Agency Management Forum will be focused on sharing knowledge around the transformation of agency roster models, pitching and integrated briefing to drive best practice.”

