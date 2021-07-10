West Ham Fans Go Frenzy over Onuachu’s Impending Hammer’s Move

Fans of Premier League side, West Ham have taken to Twitter and in excitement in reaction that Nigeria international and Genk hit an Paul Onuachu will be joining the club next season.

The Hammers have been told that it will cost €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons (£13 million + £4.3 million add-ons) to sign the Genk striker this summer

West Ham’s need for a new centre-forward has been well-documented already this summer.

David Moyes seems to be searching high and wide for the perfect striker to compete with and provide cover for Michail Antonio.

Onuachu is a name who has been on the Hammers’ radar for quite some time now.

And it now seems as though West Ham can sign the 27-year-old for what could be an absolute bargain fee.

Own Goal Nigeria claims that a fee totalling around £17 million will be enough to prise him away from Genk.

The Nigeria international seems to have all of the attributes needed to succeed at the London Stadium.

The Genk hitman was on fire last season racking up 29 goals in 33 League games.

The 13-capped Nigeria international is an absolute giant. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, Paul Onuachu is understandably an absolute menace in the air. That aerial ability suits West Ham’s style of play perfectly what with the onus Moyes places upon set-pieces.

