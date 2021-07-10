Toyota Boosts Style, Safety for LandCruiser Prado

By Bennett Oghifo

Toyota has improved the safety and styling of its best-selling LandCruiser Prado large SUV range, introducing new active safety technology on lower variants while boosting the visual appeal of the family off-roader.

Following a comprehensive update in August 2020, the Prado has been further upgraded, with additional advanced safety features that were previously reserved for higher-grade variants, according to a statement by the automaker.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the safety of all Toyota customers was of utmost importance.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers benefit from the peace of mind that comes with the latest advanced safety features,” Hanley said.

“These safety updates, along with the range of visual enhancements, ensure there has never been a better time to explore Australia’s vast backyard in a Prado,” he said.

The safety of entry-level GX and GXL variants has been bolstered with the addition of blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert1 as standard, joining existing Toyota Safety Sense1 features such as high-speed active cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and the pre-collision safety system with day/night pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection.

GX grades also feature more premium exterior appointments with a chrome-accented grille and puddle lamps.

VX and Kakadu variants have been upgraded with larger new design 19-inch alloy wheels with an ‘Active’ design for the VX and ‘Prestige’ design for the Kakadu.

All Prado grades are powered by a strong, efficient 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing maximum outputs of150kW and 500Nm, and mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Combined cycle fuel economy is listed at 7.9 litres/100km2, with CO2 emissions of 209 g/km3.

The Prado is designed for extended journeys with a total of up to 150-litre fuel capacity offered through the SUV’s 87-litre main tank and 63-litre sub tank on versions that have the full-size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

The Prado remains an ideal vehicle for family adventure, with a braked towing capacity of 3000kg4 and strong off-road capability.

Complementing its interior flexibility, all variants bar the GX can be specified with the flat tailgate option pack, which moves the full-size spare tyre from the tailgate to under the body of the vehicle.

The Prado has become a staple in Australian homes, being the most popular vehicle in its segment for 11 of the last 13 years – an achievement it is on track to replicate in 2021.

