Tayo Emmanuel’s Peace in the Abyss to be Launched This July

Peace in the Abyss is an engaging love story with a descriptive excellence seasoned with imageries pictured with the use of words to tell and detail lines, sentences into paragraphs and the compilations of chapters to give a real life feel of it’s reading.

Tayo Emmanuel is the pen name of Omotayo Utomi, a Nigerian-British author who has put together this piece of literature seasoned with fine discriptive writing. The Author draws inspiration from real issues she witnesses in everyday lives to tell her stories. An incurable romantic, she is continually fascinated by the interplay and unpredictability of human relationships. She currently lives in London and works in banking, and she is a passionate speaker on relationships and family-life matters. When she’s not writing or working, Tayo is meddling with other people’s love lives, trying to set up or fix their relationships.

Her new book evolves around Preye Banigo, a hardworking and diligent woman who is career driven, of exemplary character and of a soft heart journeying through the pathway of love as age comes telling with the milestone age of 40 knocking around the corner. With the consequence of her loss of Kevin telling and still detailing her past she yields into the crawled in love of Timi Coker who has interestingly been at loggerheads with her good friend, Lola.

The central theme of Peace in the Abyss is emotional abuse. Although it is fiction, it is inspired by true life experiences. With a future of love to behold the story takes you on a journey of truths, realities and anticipation from the writers mind into her story telling which unveils her fine artistry and vast knowledge of detailing.

Speaking about her motivation for writing the new book she shared, “I have seen too many strange bed-fellows trying to force relationships to work without addressing fundamental issues; I have seen loads of people getting married due to family, friends or societal pressures; I have seen a lot lose themselves to a relationship that should never have been; and I have seen some battered physically, others damaged emotionally and a few killed. I have seen concerned folks trying to reconcile couples who aren’t willing to make the required changes. I have sat with a woman who wished she could kill her husband just so she could experience some peace. And in all of these, I can only ask why? Peace in the Abyss brings these issues to life in such a way that everyone can relate with it and probably find a piece of themselves in the story. My expectation is that the novel would be a catalyst for positive cultural and societal change which would reflect in our relationships.”

