Princess Oyeghe’s Lady Captain’s Day Tees-off Today

The long awaited Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Princess Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua Lady Captain’s Day tees-off today by 6:30am.

The tournament packaged by the Princess will attract top amateur golfers from various golf clubs across the country in honour of the lady captain whose exemplary contributions have changed the face of leadership in the club.

Speaking on the event, Oyarekhua noted that there is time for everything, and that this is the ideal time to host her golfing friends and family to another historic Lady Captain’s Day in the club.

She added that though the tournament should have been hosted long ago, but due to the sudden emergence of Coronavirus pandemic that had claimed many lives globally.

Some of the golfers anticipated at the event will include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

She assured of hitch free golf tournament with enough to eat and drink on the course while promising that trophies would be available for those who distinguished themselves and special awards to sponsors during her tenure as Lady Captain.

Dinner and presentation at the one day event is scheduled for 5:30 pm.

