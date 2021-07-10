PECAN to Tackle Quacks

By Michael Olugbode

Pest Control Association of Nigeria has vowed to tackle quackery in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The association also promised to fight those in the ministry that steal contracts that were meant for professionals in the industry.

Speaking at a round table with journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN), Abuja Chapter, Mr. Terungwa Abari lamented that the lives of Nigerians were frequently put at risk by quacks who go about claiming to be pest control experts.

He lamented that many of the quacks without the necessary qualifications go about poisoning the environment with chemicals, mostly banned chemicals that are not fit for living things, including men and plants.

Abari said that the association having as it’s motto: “Health is Wealth”, will do everything to ensure that the health of Nigeria qas not jeopardised by chemicals administered by quacks, which only aim is money.

He said that the organisation will stop at nothing to ensure that its objectives were achieved.

He noted that some of the objectives include awareness of agricultural pest management, ornamental pest management; industrial, institutional, structural pest management; and public health pest management.

Other objectives include to update knowledge and standard of members through regular organisation of trainings, workshops, seminars and conferences; to

create awareness of the association using electronic and print media; to update the pest management knowledge of technically deficient would-be members to an acceptable standard through regular training; to affiliate with international pest management associations or similar bodies.

Also to facilitate the enactment of regulations in national and state legislative bodies on safe handling and application of pesticides in the environment; and to publish or join in publishing journals magazines and newsletters which are directed at the furtherance of the interest of the association and members.

Abari while lamenting that some of the challenges faced by the association and the industry include poor regulatory framework; non-organisation of the peat control sector; state of the economy; non-interest in the sector by government and lack of education and awareness, noted that strategies to improve the situation hae been put in place.

He disclosed that such strategies include strong multi-lateral advocacy, creating awareness, ensuring government regulations, partnership and capacity building in regulatory agencies, increased organisational and professional competency and reduce regulatory charges.

