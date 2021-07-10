Panel Asks Abia to Pay N511m Compensation to Victims of Police Brutality

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

All verified victims of police brutality and inhuman treatment in Abia State would be paid over N511 million as compensation, subject to approval of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The monetary compensation was part of the recommendations contained in a five volume report of the Abia State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality, Extra-judicial Killings and other Related Matters after eight months of investigations.

Receiving the report from the chairman of the panel, Justice Sunday Imo (rtd), the Abia governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, said that government would “clinically study the report” before implementation.

He lauded the Panel for rendering “historic and selfless services to their fatherland”, adding that the report would serve as a guide to the public on how best to relate with the police and other security agencies.

The Abia chief executive stated that the security institutions need the support and cooperation of citizens to function effectively and excel in their duties.

Earlier, the chairman of the panel, Justice Imo (rtd), who is a former chief judge of Abia, explained that the first volume of the report contains the main report while the second volume contains all the petitions with volume three has the records and proceedings of the Panel.

He further noted that fourth volume centred on findings and recommendations of the panel while the last volume contains case files, exhibits, among others.

Justice Imo said that the panel received 86 cases/petitions out of which 46 went through full hearing while the remaining cases were dismissed or struck out.

The 21- member panel was inaugurated by Governor Ikpeazu on October 23, 2020 with a charge to expeditiously treat cases of police brutality from 2015 till date. It was in response to the aftermath of the #EndSARS nation-wide protests organised by youths against police brutally.

The proceedings of the panel were replete with gory tales of blood, tears, brutality, rights abuses and cases of missing persons in the hands of the police and other security agencies without trace till date.

Some of the panel members include Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Mr. Iheonu Chionye, Mr. Nwaojigba Darlington, Engr Daniel Chinago, Comrade John Emejor, while the permanent secretary, ministry of justice, Mrs. Uche Ikonne served as secretary.

