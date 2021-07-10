Osubi Airport Reopening Excites Delta Government

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed delight at the decision of the federal government to reopen the Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area in the Warri axis of the state, yesterday, more than one year after it was shut to passengers.

Until its reopening yesterday, the Osubi Airport, which became operational 22 years ago as the only air transportation facility in Delta State, had been shut down for over 16 months.

Hon. Oborevwori, who represents the Okpe Constituency in the State House of Assembly, described the occasion as “the remaking of history”, saying that his excitement reflected the mood within the state government and the state at large.

While noting that the Nigerian aviation statistics of passenger traffic for the Osubi facility was significantly high even as far back as 2015, the Speaker said that the social and economic importance of the reopening, especially for the oil and gas industry, needed not be over-emphasised.

As a result of the closure of the Osubi Airport to business, the loss of economic benefits to Delta State Government and the Okpe/Warri area where the facility is located was huge, he observed.

Oborevwori said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we are here to witness the re-making of history. I say this because on the 17th of April, 1999 when the Osubi Airport was commissioned, it was first of its kind in the state. It attracted headlines as a major breakthrough in air transportation in the state.

“Unfortunately, following controversy involving aviation service providers and management of the airport, it was closed in February, 2020.

“One year after the shutdown, we are here gathered to witness the reopening of the Osubi Airport by the Federal Government. To me, this is a milestone for the State and Okpe Local Government Area in particular”.

“The strategic importance of the Airport to the oil and gas operations and other commercial activities in the state cannot be over-emphasised. In 2015, the number of passenger movement into the Airport, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Sector Reports, was 187,630 (one hundred and eighty seven thousand, six hundred and thirty). I believe this figure would be more as at the date the Airport was shutdown.

“The implication of the above is that these passengers along with all the economic benefits were taken elsewhere. The loss of revenue to the State and the host community during this period cannot be quantified. Therefore, it is a thing of joy that the Airport is being reopened today for business”.

Oborevwori, however, acknowledged the roles played by certain individuals and organisations to ensure the re-opening of the facility.

“First and foremost, I wish to thank our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for making the reopening of the Airport a priority by engaging the Federal Government on the need to reopen the Airport.

“In keeping with his promise of the reopening without delay, His Excellency provided and installed all the safety requirements which include all procedures, practices and COVID-19 protocols. His Excellency also provided an ambulance and made provisions for maintenance for the take-off of the reopening of the Airport.

“Our special appreciation also goes to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for granting the approval for the reopening.

“My Special thanks to His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, and His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom”.

“In the same vein, I wish to express my gratitude to my good friend and brother, Alfred Temile, for providing support for the first clearing of grasses in the Airport and maintenance of the fire truck.

“Furthermore, I wish to thank the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its Management, which now have the management of the Airport under its purview.

“In the same manner, I also wish to thank and urge the NNPC, NAPIMS and all the regulators to ensure the smooth running of the Airport. Finally, I am grateful to everyone that contributed in one way or the other for the approval of the reopening of the Airport”, Oborevwori said.

