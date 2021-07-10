Okonkwo Signs Arsenal New Vontract, Promoted to First Team

Nigeria-eligible teenager Arthur Okonkwo has signed a new long-term contract with the club, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at the club. This much was revealed through the Premier League’s official website yesterday.

Okonkwo would have walked away from the Emirates Stadium as a free agent if his contract was not extended.

Though the length of the deal has not been disclosed, Okonkwo informed via Instagram that he has signed a new three-year contract.

His reward for agreeing to commit his future to the Gunners is that he has been promoted to the first team and starts the new season as third choice goalkeeper, behind Bernd Leno and Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson.

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Okonkwo said to Arsenal’s official webpage : “It’s just surreal. To be from the academy to be able to come up to Colney, train, play in the under-18s, train, play in the under-23s and then move up and train with the first team, and then hopefully, one day, make my first-team debut… it’s a great feeling to be here.

“I am very excited to be back, very excited to have signed this new deal and I can’t wait to get training again. I am very thankful for the opportunity the manager has given me and the trust from the staff to be promoted up to the first team.”

