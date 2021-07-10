Ogun Deputy Gov Heads APC LG Elections Committee

By Festus Akanbi

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has constituted its state campaign committee headed by the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, ahead of the July 24, 2021 local government elections.

According to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, on Friday, the campaign committee is charged with “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign and it is to liaise with respective local government campaign committees.”

According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include “overall coordination of the APC local government elections campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a state-wide campaign timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective local governments’ campaign committees.”

The terms of reference also include the “identification of projects to be commissioned by the Governor during the campaign across the twenty (20) LGAs; determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for Funds; and any other issue that may be required for successful campaign.”

The SCC includes some members of APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

