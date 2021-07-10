Nigeria-eligible Striker, Mebude Completes Watford Move

Dapo Mebude has become the second Nigeria-eligible striker to join English Premier League new boys Watford in the summer transfer window, after Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis who was acquired from Club Brugge.

The Golden Boys informed via their official website yesterday that Mebude has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with a further two-year option.

The 19-year-old arrives at Watford on a free transfer following his release by Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers.

During a nine-year association with The Light Blues, he made one appearance for the first team, against Kilmarnock FC in May 2019, coming off the bench to replace Daniel Candeias in the 67th minute.

Mebude proved his worth during a loan spell at Queen of the South in the second half of last season, scoring twice in twelve outings across all competitions.

Born in London, he is eligible to represent the national teams of Nigeria, England and Scotland, and has earned 23 caps across Scotland youth teams.

Super Eagles stars Oghenekaro Etebo, William Troost-Ekong and Isaac Success, Nigeria U23 international Tom Dele-Bashiru, exciting winger Joseph Hungbo, Mebude and Dennis are set to be registered by Watford for the Premier League.

