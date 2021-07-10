Man Arrested in Sokoto for Alleged Blasphemy

Innnocent Onuminya in Sokoto

The peace and tranquility enjoyed in Sokoto State known as The Seat of Caliphate, was troubled yesterday when one Isma’ila Sani Isah allegedly posted a blasphemous comment against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on his social media platform.

The suspect, who was later arrested by the Sokoto State Police Command, was said to have made the alleged comment on Facebook in protest of not getting a local government job. In the post, Isah accused one man in their area of denying him an offer despite his financial problem.

The Sokoto State Government in a statement yesterday, condemned the blasphemous comment against the Prophet, even as it called on residents to remain calm as the suspect had been apprehended and investigations are ongoing.

Some youths in Sokoto had on Thursday, stormed the palace of Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and demanded the arrest of Sani.

The youths who were armed with placards, among which read “We are calling on the Sultanate Council to take the necessary measure against the perpetrator” and “Isma’il, must die” among others stormed the palace around 5p.m.

They were, however, denied entry by armed policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer of Marina Police Station, Chief Superintendent M Y Maru.

Maru, while addressing them, pleaded for calm, saying the suspect was under detention at the Criminal Investigation Department of the state command

“We have arrested the suspect. He is currently under detention at the CID office and I can lead your leaders to the headquarter to confirm,” he said

The deputy Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, while receiving leaders of the youths at the police headquarters assured them that the suspect would be arraigned before a Shari’ah court on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanchi, who addressed a press conference at the Government House Exco Chamber, said“The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on behalf of the Government and people of Sokoto State condemns in strongest terms the unholy behaviour, stressing that his government would not condone such acts against Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) or any other Prophet of God or His Scriptures.

“The state Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, cautions against politicising the issue as it’s time to come together in matters such as this.”

The governor further commended the coalition of youths who in spite of partisan divides came together and approached relevant authorities, rather than taking the law into their hands.

Governor Tambuwal urged people to maintain peace and order as all necessary measures are on course to address the issue.

Already, the government in collaboration with the security agencies and other relevant authorities are taking necessary steps to ensure appropriate measures were taken and the suspect brought before a competent court of law.

