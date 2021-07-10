Kayode Olarewaju Extends Loan Deal at Turkish Club, Sivasspor

Nigeria international Kayode Olarenwaju has extended his loan deal at the Turkish club, Sivasspor. The former Flying Eagles forward signed a one-year deal with Sivasspor, which would see him stay at The Braves till the end of June 2022.

Sivasspor took to their website to announce the deal after his successful medical. Also included in the deal is the option to buy. The fleet-footed forward is currently valued at €3.7m by transfermarket.

Kayode joined The Braves from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk. The 28-year-old struggled to get game time in his first two seasons at his parent club, featuring in just 24 games in two seasons.

He started his sojourn in Turkey at Gaziantep, which was his first loan spell. Following an impressive first season where he scored ten times in 27 games, he caught the eyes of Sivasspor.

The versatile forward, who can play as a wide man and through the centre, played an integral role in Sivasspor’s campaign last season, netting eleven times and giving three assists in 40 appearances.

Kayode has featured for Nigeria at all levels, from the youth ranks to the senior team. The last time he featured for the Super Eagles was in 2017.

