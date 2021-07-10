Jemiriye Celebrates Lagos

Charismatic, elegant, stylish, beautiful, bold with a powerful sonorous voice. That’s Jemiriye. She uses her songs to campaign for the liberation of the African woman, promoting peace in Africa, saying no to child marriage, empowering the African woman and campaigning for the African child’s education.

She just produced a new song she titles, Lagos, which reverences the city. She has a base of opportunities where so many people have been made prosperous from all spheres of endeavours. About the song, she said, “So many things go on around the world now and in Africa we tend to focus on our negative side and that breaks my heart. Every country has its own problems but they don’t tell you how bad it is, but we tend to blow things out of proportions. Focusing on our negative sides does a lot of damage to us but we are a happy people. And I just wanted to focus on Lagos as a Center of Excellence as it is and celebrate it. My song, Lagos, came to be as a result of that image for Africa to make the world see us with the goodness and excellence imbedded in it.”

Jemiriye’s music is rooted in a mix of Highlife, Classic, Afro Jazz, Afro Soul which coins into Afro Fusion. It has a mix of different rhythms and sounds. Growing up, Jemiriye listened to and sang different genres of music, making her one of the most versatile singers of her generation.

As a former Nigerian idol star, she advocates contestants should keep voting pressures managed and not run into debts over voting expectations. She stated, “Do not break the bank trying to impress people.

Make sure that your talent speaks for you. I know people that became finalists but they owed a lot of money. I felt really bad for them. Your talent should be able to make people vote for you. Don’t buy vote and when you are done with the show, what do you go back to? Believe in yourself and people will vote for you.”

