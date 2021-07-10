FCT Confirms 514 Suspected Cholera Cases

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday announced that it had recorded 514 suspected cases of Cholera in the Territory as at July 8, 2021.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to FCT Minister, Abubakar Sani, said out of the number, eight laboratory investigations were confirmed to be related to Cholera.

THISDAY checks, however, revealed that 45 deaths linked to the severe faeco-gastrointestinal infection had so far been recorded.

In the statement, Sani said the FCT Administration was also working very closely with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on all the necessary interventions to end the scourge of the disease in the Territory.

He said continuous surveillance on communities with suspected cases were being conducted in the six Area councils of the FCT to confirm the prevalence of the disease.

He said the FCTA had taken several measures to stop the further spread of Cholera as well as provide the highest level of care to those affected by the disease.

According to the statement, some of the measures already taken from early May 2021 when the diarrheal outbreak was reported in the FCT include: the formation of Cholera Emergency Operation Centres and appointment of an Incidence Manager and other relevant medical personnel along with stakeholders from the FCT Water Board, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) among others.

Other measures were training and sensitisation of healthcare providers in both secondary and primary healthcare facilities and some private ones as well as community sensitisation on causes and means of treating and prevention of Cholera.

The FCTA also said it had embarked on high level engagement with all the six Area Councils chairmen, religious and traditional leaders on handling the scourge.

