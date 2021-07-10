Ezeoke Appointed College of Surgeons President

Briefly

College of Surgeons International, Nigeria Section, has appointed General (Dr.) Maurice Ezeoke as its new president in a colourful ceremony in Jos, Plateau State capital, recently. Ezeoke, Umuchu, Anambra State-born surgeon, has been making waves both at home and in the Diaspora, from Lagos, Kaduna to Liberia, Sudan and United States of America. He was onetime surgeon to State House (Aso Rock) Clinic, Abuja during the IBB regime.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 79 fellows of the College were also inducted during the ceremony in Jos. The fellows included many professors in different fields of surgery and surgical specialties and sub specialties.

These include general surgery, ENT, plastic surgery, urology, neuro-surgery, opthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as orthopedics and histo-pathology. In his acceptance speech, General Ezeoke promised to work assiduously to build the college secretariat in Abuja as well as partnership with Teaching hospitals in the six zones of the country to provide surgical outreach programmes to some states in the zones. Founded in 1953 by Max Thorek, International College of Surgeons is a global organization dedicated to bringing surgeons and surgical specialist as worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

