Ethelbert Alozie is Dead

The death has been announced of Mr. Ethelbert Alozie of Umueze Amaimo in Ikeduru L.G.A. of Imo State. Aged 66, he died of heart attack on February 26, 2021 following a protracted illness in the United States of America. His body will be flown into the country and committed to mother earth on August 20th, 2021 in his country home, Umuezeala-Oruohia, after funeral Mass @ Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Umueze Amaimo, @ 10am Prompt.

Mr. Alozie is survived by wife, daughter, brothers, uncles, in-laws and a host of other relations and friends including Mazi Iheanyi Alozie, formerly of News Desk and Mr. Eugene Nwachukwu (CSO), THISDAY Newspapers, Apapa, Lagos…. May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen.

