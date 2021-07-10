Desphil Osawaru Igbinedion Celebrates Clocking 30

Desphil, a movie producer, screen writer and chef based in Los Angeles, U.S.A is passionate about visual storytelling and with this desire she began directing and producing videos. She has relentlessly gone ahead to earn degrees and work on several projects to further enrich her knowledge and expertise behind the camera and has indeed paid off with awards and massive recognitions.

Her works’ excellence can be referred to by her use of creativity and knowledge through short films that tell a story behind her contents and this is circulated globally in music videos, short films and feature length films.

She emphasises her love for story telling that brings awareness to people in society with depression, suicide thoughts, abuse, pain, something with an exceptional meaning. She loves the diverse culture and plans to have a production company in five years, nationally and internationally, to create a wide range of viewers all over the world. Desphil said, “You need to begin to have a dream.”

The granddaughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, exquisitely celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and family over the weekend and it was an exclusive black tie party which saw the likes of the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, Fred Igbinedion, Mike Igbinedion, Bright Igbinedion, Philomena Igbinedion, among others attend the event.

With a milestone year celebrated, she seeks to work extra hard and put herself, her works and brands on the heights of award winning works and earn major appreciation across the globe.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

