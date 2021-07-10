Chelsea Confirm Anjorin for Pre-season Training

Chelsea’s pre-season activities officially started yesterday morning, with the first team players returning to Cobham.

Chelsea have confirmed through their official website that England youth international of Nigerian descent Faustino Anjorin participated in the workout at their Surrey training base.

Anjorin arrived the training session with Chelsea’s new trivago training wear.

The 19-year-old was among the attacking trio, the others being Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, that worked in the gym before heading to the pitch for some light ball work.

Anjorin is expected to spend several days with the first team of the Blues as manager Thomas Tuchel has very few first team players to work with, with as many as seventeen of their players taking part in the 2020 European Championship.

Thiago Silva is still at the Copa America with Brazil, while Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy were on international duty with Morocco and Senegal respectively this summer.

Last season, Anjorin traveled with Chelsea’s first team to the Champions League showpiece vs Manchester City and was handed a winner’s medal though he didn’t participate in the final.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

