Buhari Mourns Classmate, Ibrahim Maigari

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of his classmate in college and a prominent community leader in Katsina, Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim Maigari otherwise known as Muhammadu Musawa.

The President, in a release Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described Maigari’s death as a loss to all classmates, in whose hearts he had a special place.

“He was a complete gentleman and a selfless person who endeared himself to all who came close to him. My special condolences to his brothers, Alhaji Yazid Ibrahim, Senator Abu Ibrahim and Barrister Yahaya Ibrahim,” he said.

President Buhari also condoled with the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant forgiveness to the deceased.

