Tinubu’s Loyalists Lament Absence in Ekiti APC Stakeholders’ Meeting

Victor Ogunje

Loyalists of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have expressed resentment over how they were prevented from attending a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Ekiti State chapter of the APC last Friday.

The meeting, which was held within the precinct of the Government House in Ado Ekiti, was attended by the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi; Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; National Assembly members, State Executive Committee and former political office holders.

Part of the issues discussed included the coming congresses, party discipline and unity, continuous registration exercise, and support for the present administration of the governor.

But at the meeting, the Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, who has had a running battle with Fayemi, former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, and other Tinubu’s core loyalists, were conspicuously absent.

Speaking with journalists via telephone, Ojudu revealed that he was invited to the meeting, but could not attend due to other official engagements.

According to him, “Yes, I can confirm to you that I was invited. I got a text message of invitation but I couldn’t make it because I have to be with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Jigawa and Kano States for official assignments. I really apologise to our members for this and I seek their understanding.”

But Adeyeye, who is the National Chairman of a pro-Tinubu group, Southwest Agenda for 2023 (SWAGA), confirmed to journalists that he and top members of the group were precluded from the meeting.

He said: “I was not invited. I don’t know anything about the proposed meeting. I didn’t get any invitation from anyone.”

However, a communique issued at the end of the meeting, which was signed by the APC state Chairman, Hon. Paul Omotoso, yesterday, clarified that those holding elective and appointive positions in the present government won’t be eligible to vie for any party positions in the coming congresses.

The leaders and stakeholders present at the meeting affirmed that the APC is one big, united family, and that there is only one unified party structure that accommodates the interests of all bonafide party members.

Speaking about the congresses, the party clarified that “only fully registered and financial upright members of the party shall have the right to vote and be voted for into any of the elective positions.

“All elective party positions prescribed by the constitution of the APC 2014 (as amended) shall for the purposes of the congresses be filled by democratically conducted elections subject where possible to consensus, provided that where a candidate has emerged by consensus for an elective position, a vote of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ by ballot or voice shall be called to ensure that it was not an imposition,” it said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

