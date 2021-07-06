Septuagenarian, Son-in-law, One Other Kidnapped in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A septuagenarian identified as Aminu Ibrahim from Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State; his son-in-law and another yet-to-be identified person have been reportedly kidnapped near Lampese, a border between Edo and Kogi States.

Ibrahim and the other two persons were said to have abducted while returning from Yamoya near Kabba, Kogi State, where he went to settle a marital dispute between a member of the family and her husband.

He was said to have been kidnapped along with his son-in-law by the gunmen, who according to a report, demanded N30 million ransom for their release.

But, according to a family source, the abductors have reduced the ransom demand to N1 million per person.

According to a family source who preferred anonymity, “The last time we spoke to him was when he said they were at the popular Total in Okene, where they will continue their journey to Igarra which is about 40 minutes.

“Shortly after that, his phone was no longer working; initially, my husband said maybe they were in an area without network coverage until we were told that their vehicle was attacked by kidnappers and three of them were taken away.

“He is an old man, and the kidnappers have been threatening us that we are delaying them. We have only been able to raise N200, 000.”

A member of the vigilante in the area said they spent the night in the bush combing for their possible hideout on Saturday and Sunday but no headway yet.

Meanwhile, the police said nine travelers who were kidnapped on the Benin-Auchi road early last Sunday morning have been rescued by the men of the state Police Command at Igieduma village.

The police said the passengers were made up of three males and six females.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kotongs Bello, stated that men of command swung into action upon receiving the distress call about the incident and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, leading to the rescue of the victims.

The statement noted that: “On receipt of the information, the DPO of Ehor Division, CSP Benafa Benjamin, immediately swung into action, mobilising his team of police operatives from Ehor Division and members of vigilance group for immediate bush combing. They moved into lgieduma forest reserve where the victims were rescued.”

