Pinnick: Home-based Eagles to Continue Exposure with More friendlies

The plan of the Nigeria Football Federation to get the Super Eagles B

exposed to high grade international games to improve their level of

confidence and aptitude remains in place, despite the defeat by

Mexico’s ‘A’ Team in Los Angeles on Saturday, President of the NFF, Mr

Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated.

Pinnick, also a Member of the FIFA Council, has also counseled the

players to discountenance the high-score defeat and rather take to

heart the great lessons of the encounter, while embracing the fact

that they need such games to come to great stead and be able to

compete creditably at international level.

“There is nothing that has happened here that will discourage us from

pushing ahead with the plan we have for the team,” Pinnick said after

the match watched by an impressive 53,258 spectators inside the LA

Coliseum in the State of California. “Our programme to get the team to

a higher level through regular exposure to the toughest games possible

will continue apace.

“I believe the players gave their best in the encounter, and the

result could have been different if we didn’t concede those early

goals and we took our chances that came immediately after. The

difference was in greater experience and much more exposure, and

nothing stops our boys from standing up to the Mexicans with a number

of games under their belts in the next few months.”

Star –studded El Tri mined immense psychological advantage from

scoring two goals in the opening four minutes as Nigeria’s defenders

were still settling into the encounter. Livewire Anayo Iwuala muffed

an opportunity and tripped on another, and El Tri went ahead to score

two second half goals to wrap up the tie.

“I am strongly of the belief that the players should be commended for

their efforts in the game. They did not just lie down to slaughtered.

They put up a fight and were only unlucky.

“We will go ahead and deliver on the programme we have for them to be

a much stronger team, as we look forward to the next African Nations

Championship.”

The squad could make a return to the USA in a few months as the

cooperation agreement between the NFF and the Government of State of

Maryland starts to take shape. Pinnick (on behalf of the NFF) and the

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford (on behalf of the Government of

State of Maryland) last week signed a cooperation agreement based on

shared vision and shared values and with the pillar of mutual

understanding for rapid development.

The delegation of Super Eagles B is expected back in Nigeria on

Wednesday morning.

Bronze medallists at the third edition of the CHAN in South Africa in

2014, the Super Eagles B won silver as runners-up at the fifth edition

in Morocco in 2018, but failed to qualify for the 2020 finals played

in Cameroon early this year as a result of the disruption to

international calendar by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The qualifying matches for the seventh edition of the CHAN, to be

staged in Algeria, are scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

