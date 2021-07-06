Obasanjo: I’m Done with Politics, Not Forming Party

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said he was done with politics and was not floating any political party.

He described as false a report that he had mandated three former governors to mobilise membership for the formation of a new party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Obasanjo, who is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, not only refuted the report but stated that those that believed the report would also believe if told that their mothers were men.

The former president’s reaction was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi.

The statement labelled the report as false, saying that there is “no plan to float a new political party now or in near future.”

Obasanjo said: “In my part of the world when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening.

The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world, my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who wants to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.”

He said the report hardly came as a surprise because he had observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.

“If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria that must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress,” the statement added.

It urged those who want to use the back door to force Obasanjo to return to partisan politics to respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.

The former president said he would continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

